2011 Toyota Camry

325,149 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

325,149KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10418952
  Stock #: 635320
  VIN: 4T1BF3EK0BU182728

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 325,149 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-XXXX

905-544-5568

