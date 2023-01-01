$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE,0NLY 42000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10345347
- VIN: 2t1bu4ee2bc736181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,522 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner,0nly 42000km,accident free, safety included, no added fees or charges
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
