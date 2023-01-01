Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

42,522 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE,0NLY 42000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE,0NLY 42000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10345347
  VIN: 2t1bu4ee2bc736181

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 42,522 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner,0nly 42000km,accident free, safety included, no added fees or charges

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

