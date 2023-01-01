Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Corolla

86,234 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE**LOW KMS*POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS**

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE**LOW KMS*POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 10418958
  2. 10418958
  3. 10418958
  4. 10418958
  5. 10418958
  6. 10418958
  7. 10418958
  8. 10418958
  9. 10418958
  10. 10418958
  11. 10418958
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10418958
  • Stock #: 623671
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2BC623671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,234 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 8.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2014 Honda Civic LX
 159,650 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla ...
 86,234 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 **...
 186,518 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory