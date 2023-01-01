Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Highlander

144,945 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Highlander

BASE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1691174646
  2. 1691174649
  3. 1691174652
  4. 1691174655
  5. 1691174659
  6. 1691174663
  7. 1691174667
  8. 1691174669
  9. 1691174693
  10. 1691174720
  11. 1691174750
  12. 1691174785
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,945KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268013
  • VIN: 5tdbk3eh0bs080368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,945 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free,AWD,7 passenger, power rear hatch, power seat, safety included, no added fees or charges

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

2011 Toyota Highland...
 144,945 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 67,186 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry LE...
 44,223 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory