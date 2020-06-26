2011 Toyota RAV4

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Fog Lamps

Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Exterior Rear Spoiler

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats

Additional Features Aux input

Four wheel disc brakes

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

Performance Front Tires

Performance Rear Tires

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.