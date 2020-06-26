Menu
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2011 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5245715
  • Stock #: 1245
  • VIN: 2T3RK4DV5BW049126
Exterior Colour
Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

** New Arrival 2011 Toyota Rav4 Sport package that features, 18 Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, 4x4, Sunroof, and Body Flares, and more Available for Sale 10495+HST and Licensing Certified**Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

