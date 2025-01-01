Menu
<p>1 owner, only 126000km,accident free,8 passenger, power setback-up camera, power options, excellent condition</p>

2011 Toyota Sienna

126,830 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
LE,8 PASSENGER,1 OWNER 126000KM

12247663

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5tdkk3dc0bs084765

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
Vehicle Description

1 owner, only 126000km,accident free,8 passenger, power setback-up camera, power options, excellent condition

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

CD Player

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

