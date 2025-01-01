$15,800+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE,8 PASSENGER,1 OWNER 126000KM
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE,8 PASSENGER,1 OWNER 126000KM
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5tdkk3dc0bs084765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 126,830 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, only 126000km,accident free,8 passenger, power setback-up camera, power options, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Toyota Sienna