2011 Volkswagen Golf
2011 Volkswagen Golf
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,860 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2011 Volkswagen Golf GTI | 6-Speed Manual | Turbocharged | Sunroof
This Certified 2011 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect mix of performance, precision, and practicality. With its sporty turbo engine and 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers a true enthusiast driving experience.
🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 6-Speed Manual Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Sporty and Responsive Handling
🔹 Cloth Sport Seats – Comfortable and Supportive
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Great for Winter Drives
🔹 Power Sunroof – Open and Bright Cabin Feel
🔹 Touchscreen Display with AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX Input
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Fog Lights – Enhanced Visibility
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Clean, Sporty Look
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
