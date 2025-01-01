Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2011 Volkswagen Golf GTI | 6-Speed Manual | Turbocharged | Sunroof</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2011 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect mix of performance, precision, and practicality. With its sporty turbo engine and 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers a true enthusiast driving experience.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 6-Speed Manual Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Sporty and Responsive Handling</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cloth Sport Seats – Comfortable and Supportive</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Great for Winter Drives</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Sunroof – Open and Bright Cabin Feel</p><p class=p1>🔹 Touchscreen Display with AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control – Personalized Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry</p><p class=p1>🔹 Fog Lights – Enhanced Visibility</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Clean, Sporty Look</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Clean History & Lien-Free</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2011 Volkswagen Golf

215,860 KM

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Golf

GTI | 6 SPEED MANUAL | CERTIFIED

2011 Volkswagen Golf

GTI | 6 SPEED MANUAL | CERTIFIED

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,860KM
Good Condition
VIN WVWEV7AJ2BW148013

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,860 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705

$7,499

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2011 Volkswagen Golf