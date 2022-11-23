Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

155,251 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

2011 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,251KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9421393
  Stock #: C9819
  VIN: WVWDA7AJBBW179919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

