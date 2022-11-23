2011 Volkswagen Golf...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 2 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9421393

9421393 Stock #: C9819

C9819 VIN: WVWDA7AJBBW179919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,251 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.