$5,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
213,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8819243
- Stock #: SP23019A
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6BM081229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SP23019A
- Mileage 213,479 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Hamilton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8