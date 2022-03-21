2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
213,479 KM

Details Features

905-547-7726

Location

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

213,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8819243
  • Stock #: SP23019A
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6BM081229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP23019A
  • Mileage 213,479 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
6 Speed Automatic

Email Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

