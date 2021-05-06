Menu
2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

176,698 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sport

2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sport

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

176,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7081519
  • Stock #: 1602
  • VIN: WVWNN9AN7BE708306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Volkswagen Passat CC 2.0T, Grey beige on tan leather interior, Manual transmission, Navigation, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Power windows, Power Locks and more available for sale Certified $6495+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-2311257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton, ON - L8E 2X3Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Air Bag - On/Off Switch
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support
Wheels Locks... View all the options on our Website at:

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

