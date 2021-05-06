2011 Volkswagen Passat CC

$6,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 6 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7081519

Stock #: 1602

1602 VIN: WVWNN9AN7BE708306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Light Brown Metallic

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 176,698 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Air Bag - On/Off Switch Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support Wheels Locks... View all the options on our Website at:

