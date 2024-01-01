Menu
<p>2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg,excellent conditions,clean carfax, timing belt was done at 224000kms,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9PaboB2jBIPji+gNfokAudwVDa1ZF35J</p>

2012 Acura TL

238,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg

2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA9F71CA800099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg,excellent conditions,clean carfax, timing belt was done at 224000kms,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9PaboB2jBIPji+gNfokAudwVDa1ZF35J

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Acura TL