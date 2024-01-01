$16,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi A6
3.0T Premium Plus *FULLY SERVICED AT AUDI, 1OWNER*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing available
Fully serviced at the Audi dealership from 0 km up until now, all records shown on Carfax
ONE owner
LOW KM FOR ITS YEAR
Audi drive select
Navigation
AWD
Heated steering wheel
Leather seats
Heated seats
Ventilated seats
Rear climate control
Rear heated seats
Backup camera
Front and rear parking sensors
Sunroof
Rear power sunshade curtain
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
