2012 Audi A7

94,318 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

3.0 Premium *PARTS ONLY, AS-IS*

3.0 Premium *PARTS ONLY, AS-IS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,318KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9088696
  • VIN: WAU3GCFC6CN086057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,318 KM

Vehicle Description

NOTE: THIS CAR IS BEING SOLD THE WAY IT IS, FOR PARTS ONLY, NOT DISASSEMBLED PARTS. 
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, it cannot be driven or safetied due to it not having an ownership and not being able to get one. The only use for this car is being sold for parts or for shipping it abroad. It is not possible to get an ownership for this car. 
AS-IS
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Audi drive select
Navigation
Heated steering wheel
Leather seats
Heated seats
Rear heated seats
Cooled seats
Parking sensors
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Push to start
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

