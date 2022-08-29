$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2012 Audi A7
3.0 Premium *PARTS ONLY, AS-IS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,995
- Listing ID: 9088696
- VIN: WAU3GCFC6CN086057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,318 KM
Vehicle Description
NOTE: THIS CAR IS BEING SOLD THE WAY IT IS, FOR PARTS ONLY, NOT DISASSEMBLED PARTS.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, it cannot be driven or safetied due to it not having an ownership and not being able to get one. The only use for this car is being sold for parts or for shipping it abroad. It is not possible to get an ownership for this car.
AS-IS
Audi drive select
Navigation
Heated steering wheel
Leather seats
Heated seats
Rear heated seats
Cooled seats
Parking sensors
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
