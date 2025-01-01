Menu
[Certified] 2012 BMW X1 xDrive 28i | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Leatherette Interior

 

🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine  

🔹 Automatic Transmission  

🔹 All-Wheel Drive  

🔹 Beige Leatherette Interior  

🔹 Panoramic Sunroof  

🔹 Roof Rails  

🔹 Push to Start  

🔹 Heated Front Seats  

🔹 Fog Lamps  

🔹 Power Side Mirrors  

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 + AUX  

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity  

🔹 Multi-Zone Air Conditioning  

🔹 Cruise Control  

🔹 Power Windows & Power Locks  

🔹 Remote Keyless Entry  

 

✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership  

♦ All Vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Check, Accident History, and Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.)  

♦ Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees! Just Price + HST + Licensing  

♦ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – And If We Don't Have What You're Looking For, We'll Find It

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542  

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

 

💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing and Delivery Across Ontario  

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available  

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Assistance Program

 

Book Your Test Drive Appointment Today!

2012 BMW X1

141,956 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i CERTIFIED

12534472

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,956KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C56CVR77917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,956 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified] 2012 BMW X1 xDrive 28i | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Leatherette Interior

 

🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine  

🔹 Automatic Transmission  

🔹 All-Wheel Drive  

🔹 Beige Leatherette Interior  

🔹 Panoramic Sunroof  

🔹 Roof Rails  

🔹 Push to Start  

🔹 Heated Front Seats  

🔹 Fog Lamps  

🔹 Power Side Mirrors  

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 + AUX  

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity  

🔹 Multi-Zone Air Conditioning  

🔹 Cruise Control  

🔹 Power Windows & Power Locks  

🔹 Remote Keyless Entry  

 

✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership  

♦ All Vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Check, Accident History, and Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.)  

♦ Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees! Just Price + HST + Licensing  

♦ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – And If We Don’t Have What You’re Looking For, We’ll Find It

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542  

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

 

💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing and Delivery Across Ontario  

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available  

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Assistance Program

 

Book Your Test Drive Appointment Today!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 BMW X1