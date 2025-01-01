$8,499+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X1
AWD 4dr 28i CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,956 KM
Vehicle Description
[Certified] 2012 BMW X1 xDrive 28i | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Leatherette Interior
🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive
🔹 Beige Leatherette Interior
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof
🔹 Roof Rails
🔹 Push to Start
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Fog Lamps
🔹 Power Side Mirrors
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 + AUX
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity
🔹 Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Windows & Power Locks
🔹 Remote Keyless Entry
✅ OMVIC Licensed Dealership
♦ All Vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED – Includes Lien Check, Accident History, and Odometer Records (Canada & U.S.)
♦ Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees! Just Price + HST + Licensing
♦ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – And If We Don’t Have What You’re Looking For, We’ll Find It
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing and Delivery Across Ontario
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Assistance Program
Book Your Test Drive Appointment Today!
Vehicle Features
