2012 BMW X5

181,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2012 BMW X5

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35i Premium 35i Premium

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35i Premium 35i Premium

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855720
  • Stock #: 1581
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C55CL744444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2012 BMW X5 3.5i Premium Package, Black Exterior on Clean Black Leather Interior, Back Up Cam Navigation, Side Camera, Heated Steering, Push Start , Panoramic Roof, AC, Cruise Control and two sets of Keys , available for sale certified $12995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. *... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

