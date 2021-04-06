+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival 2012 BMW X5 3.5i Premium Package, Black Exterior on Clean Black Leather Interior, Back Up Cam Navigation, Side Camera, Heated Steering, Push Start , Panoramic Roof, AC, Cruise Control and two sets of Keys , available for sale certified $12995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. *... Read the full description on our Website at:
