Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 Buick verano SL black with Brown leather interior has clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified looks and runs great </div>

2012 Buick Verano

146,111 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SL

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1721496809
  2. 1721496809
  3. 1721496809
  4. 1721496809
  5. 1721496809
  6. 1721496809
  7. 1721496809
  8. 1721496809
  9. 1721496809
  10. 1721496809
  11. 1721496809
  12. 1721496809
Contact Seller
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4PS5SK6C4177228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Buick verano SL black with Brown leather interior has clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Focus SE 103,211 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Ford Escape Titanium 129,011 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 143,111 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2012 Buick Verano