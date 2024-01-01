2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,669KM
VIN 1G1PC5SH0C7368527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,669 KM

Vehicle Description

[Certified] 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB

 

• Engine: 1.8L I4

• Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive

• Features: Heated Front Seats, Power Windows, Heated Power Side Mirrors, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry.

 

Additional Details:

 

• All pre-owned vehicles are CarProof Verified with Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident History, and Odometer Records.

• No hidden fees: Price + HST + Licensing.

• Trade-ins Welcome.

 

Location: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario.

Contact: Call or Text (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542.

 

Book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

