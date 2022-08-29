$7,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LS+ w/1SB
Location
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9181576
- VIN: 1G1PC5SH4C7266051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
