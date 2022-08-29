Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

137,322 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

LS+ w/1SB

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

137,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9181576
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH4C7266051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,322 KM

Vehicle Description

it's include safety and one year warranty 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Email Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

