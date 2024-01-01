$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr at GG Cars! This stylish gray SUV with a black interior boasts a powerful 2.4L V4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission. The Equinox offers plenty of cargo space and comfortable seating for five, making it perfect for families or those who need extra room for weekend adventures. With 118,101km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to take on anything you throw at it.
This well-equipped Equinox is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with features like adaptive smart cruise control and power seats. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. Stay safe and secure with anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. And on those chilly mornings, heated mirrors will keep you comfortable.
At GG Cars, we're confident this 2012 Chevrolet Equinox will exceed your expectations. Come down and take it for a test drive today!
Certified/One Owner/No Accident 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT W/1LT Well Equipped With 2.4L 4CYL Automatic Transmission, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Power Sliding Doors, 5 Passenger, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, OnStar, Rear Air Conditioning, Power Driver Seat, ABS, Power Locks, Hard Top, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Cloth Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control & Much More! Schedule Your Test Drive Today!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
