GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,101KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK4C6367785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr at GG Cars! This stylish gray SUV with a black interior boasts a powerful 2.4L V4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission. The Equinox offers plenty of cargo space and comfortable seating for five, making it perfect for families or those who need extra room for weekend adventures. With 118,101km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to take on anything you throw at it.

This well-equipped Equinox is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride with features like adaptive smart cruise control and power seats. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio. Stay safe and secure with anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. And on those chilly mornings, heated mirrors will keep you comfortable.

At GG Cars, we're confident this 2012 Chevrolet Equinox will exceed your expectations. Come down and take it for a test drive today!

Certified/One Owner/No Accident 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT W/1LT Well Equipped With 2.4L 4CYL Automatic Transmission, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Power Sliding Doors, 5 Passenger,  Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, OnStar, Rear Air Conditioning, Power Driver Seat, ABS, Power Locks, Hard Top, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Cloth Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags,  Electric Mirrors, Traction Control & Much More! Schedule Your Test Drive Today!

 

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

 

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

905-975-9705

