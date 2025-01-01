$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,540KM
VIN 1GCRKSE72CZ353908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,540 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT black on black Has clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500