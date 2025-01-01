Menu
<div>2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT black on black Has clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,540 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

12781781

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,540KM
VIN 1GCRKSE72CZ353908

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,540 KM

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT black on black Has clean carfax no accidents reported fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500