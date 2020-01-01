2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

