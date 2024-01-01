Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**BODY IN MINT CONDITION!!! SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED, LOTS OF CARFAX SERVICE MAINTENANCE HISTORY, NO ACCIDENTS, EQUIPPED WITH A POWERFUL 5.3 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, TILT STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE**<br></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.</span></p><p>For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

251,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT *Mint Condition! US Vehicle! No Rust! Drives Like New!!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT *Mint Condition! US Vehicle! No Rust! Drives Like New!!!!

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

  1. 1719635540
  2. 1719635540
  3. 1719635540
  4. 1719635540
  5. 1719635540
  6. 1719635540
  7. 1719635540
  8. 1719635540
  9. 1719635540
  10. 1719635540
  11. 1719635540
  12. 1719635540
  13. 1719635540
  14. 1719635540
  15. 1719635540
  16. 1719635540
  17. 1719635540
  18. 1719635540
  19. 1719635540
  20. 1719635540
  21. 1719635540
  22. 1719635540
  23. 1719635540
  24. 1719635540
  25. 1719635540
  26. 1719635540
  27. 1719635540
  28. 1719635540
  29. 1719635540
  30. 1719635540
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
251,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BODY IN MINT CONDITION!!! SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED, LOTS OF CARFAX SERVICE MAINTENANCE HISTORY, NO ACCIDENTS, EQUIPPED WITH A POWERFUL 5.3 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, TILT STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE**

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe for sale in Hamilton, ON
2004 Pontiac Vibe 299,999 KM $995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Chrysler 200 LX 0 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 265,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7700

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 647-895-7078
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe