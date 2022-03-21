Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

286,476 KM

Details Features

$1,750

+ tax & licensing
$1,750

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Touring

2012 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8819234
  2. 8819234
$1,750

+ taxes & licensing

286,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8819234
  • Stock #: P10827A
  • VIN: 1C3CCBBB9CN195588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

