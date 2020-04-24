Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 4906968
  2. 4906968
  3. 4906968
  4. 4906968
  5. 4906968
  6. 4906968
  7. 4906968
  8. 4906968
  9. 4906968
  10. 4906968
  11. 4906968
  12. 4906968
  13. 4906968
  14. 4906968
  15. 4906968
  16. 4906968
  17. 4906968
  18. 4906968
  19. 4906968
  20. 4906968
  21. 4906968
  22. 4906968
  23. 4906968
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4906968
  • Stock #: 1221
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG1CR367661
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

** Just arrived 2012 Chrysler Town and Country, in great condition, Double DVDs, Power Doors, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up camera and more, available for sale Certified 10995+HST and Licensing** Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Third Row Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • A/C REAR
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
  • Luggage/Roof Rack
  • Door-Power Sliding-Rear Passenger Side
  • Door-Power Sliding-Rear Driver Side
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Multi-Zone
  • Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
  • Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
  • Dual Shift Transmission
  • Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2012 Lexus RX 350 To...
 182,256 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent L
 80,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sed...
 140,585 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Send A Message