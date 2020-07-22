Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,895 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

203,895KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5597076
  Stock #: 1308
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR262207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1308
  • Mileage 203,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge grand caravan se, 3.6L 6 cylinder, front wheel drive, keyless entry, auxiliary input. vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 6PM Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Third Row Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
A/C REAR
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
A/C Multi-Zone
Dual Shift Transmission

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

