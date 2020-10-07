Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

292,049 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
GG Cars

905-975-9705

SXT

SXT

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

292,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5989647
  • Stock #: GG54622046
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9CR168325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 292,049 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Silver Reclining 3rd Row Seat, Rear Air, Captains Chairs, 7 Passenger, Rear Climate, Power Rear Windows, Steering Controls,  Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, BlueTooth, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Radio: Uconnect AM/FM/CD/MP3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel and Much More.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING!

We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located at 401 Parkdalve Ave N, Hamilton On, L8H 5Y4. Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

