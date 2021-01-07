Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,940 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

SXT

SXT

Location

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6537720
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6CR267717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2012  GRAND CARAVAN SXT !!!  VERY CLEAN VAN !!  STOW-IN-GO SEATS !!  V6 LOADED !! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!! CERTIFIED !!! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES !! HAMILTON  905-573-9007   175, 940 KMS !! WAS TRADE-IN TOO US !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

