2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 GRAND CARAVAN SXT !!! VERY CLEAN VAN !! STOW-IN-GO SEATS !! V6 LOADED !! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!! CERTIFIED !!! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES !! HAMILTON 905-573-9007 175, 940 KMS !! WAS TRADE-IN TOO US !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1