2012 Fiat 500

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Memory Seat(s) Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Generic Moon/Sun Roof Air Bag - On/Off Switch

