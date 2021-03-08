Menu
2012 Fiat 500

133,132 KM

Details Description Features

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Lounge

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

133,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6683975
  • Stock #: 1561
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR1CT126758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,132 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Fiat 500 Lounge, 1.4L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated seats, Steering wheel audio control, Leather seats. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. Sunday appointment only (11-2pm) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

