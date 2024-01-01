Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 8.0pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a;><strong>**Super clean Exterior and Interior, Best in value for money!! 2012 Ford Escape / One Owner**</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 8.0pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a;>Cold A/C, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Cruise control, Push button start, Power windows, Mirrors and Locks,  CD Player, AM / FM Radio, USB, Ipod and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more... With Only <strong>134,742 </strong>kms for just <strong>10,995.00.</strong> Automatic, </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #222222;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Exclusive in-House Financing is available directly between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments according To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>LOCATION : </span><span style=color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: times new roman, serif; font-size: 13.3333px;>643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1</span><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>  </span></p><p> </p>

2012 Ford Escape

134,742 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,742KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D7XCKA45587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 917
  • Mileage 134,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2012 Ford Escape for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Ford Escape 134,742 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 L. AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 L. AWD 128,345 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 162,036 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Ford Escape