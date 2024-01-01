$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
$10,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 917
- Mileage 134,742 KM
Vehicle Description
**Super clean Exterior and Interior, Best in value for money!! 2012 Ford Escape / One Owner**
Cold A/C, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Push button start, Power windows, Mirrors and Locks, CD Player, AM / FM Radio, USB, Ipod and AUX ports, Alloy rims and much more... With Only 134,742 kms for just 10,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available directly between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments according To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com
LOCATION : 643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657