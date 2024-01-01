Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 FORD</p>

2012 Ford Escape

165,913 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Escape

XLT *4X4*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT *4X4*

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1727777420
  2. 1727777420
  3. 1727777420
  4. 1727777419
  5. 1727777420
  6. 1727777420
  7. 1727777420
  8. 1727777420
  9. 1727777417
  10. 1727777415
  11. 1727777412
  12. 1727777421
  13. 1727777420
  14. 1727777416
  15. 1727777418
  16. 1727777412
  17. 1727777421
  18. 1727777413
  19. 1727777417
  20. 1727777417
  21. 1727777417
  22. 1727777415
  23. 1727777415
  24. 1727777418
  25. 1727777418
  26. 1727777419
  27. 1727777421
  28. 1727777418
  29. 1727777419
  30. 1727777419
  31. 1727777458
  32. 1727777508
  33. 1727777508
  34. 1727777508
  35. 1727777508
  36. 1727777457
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,913KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DG1CKA52755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,913 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI 262,000 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Nissan Versa SV 131,392 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Ford Escape 149,132 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape