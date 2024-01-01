$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford Escape
XLT *4X4*
2012 Ford Escape
XLT *4X4*
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,913KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9DG1CKA52755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,913 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Precision Motors
2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI 262,000 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa SV 131,392 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape 149,132 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email Precision Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2012 Ford Escape