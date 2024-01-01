Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT from Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $6995.00 plus tax and licensing fees. This sleek gray Escape boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures. With 138,680km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for its next chapter with you.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the automatic transmission and front-wheel drive system. Stay comfortable year-round with the benefit of heated seats and heated mirrors. The Escape XLT also offers the convenience of keyless entry and power windows and locks. And for added safety, youll find features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.</p><p>This 2012 Ford Escape is packed with features that enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Ready to take it for a test drive? Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd. today!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that stand out on this vehicle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxury and comfort with every drive.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your Escape with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of electric windows and door locks.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear and safe in any weather.</li></ul>

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
138,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D78CKC32844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

