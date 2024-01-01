$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr XLT
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT from Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at $6995.00 plus tax and licensing fees. This sleek gray Escape boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures. With 138,680km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for its next chapter with you.
Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the automatic transmission and front-wheel drive system. Stay comfortable year-round with the benefit of heated seats and heated mirrors. The Escape XLT also offers the convenience of keyless entry and power windows and locks. And for added safety, you'll find features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.
This 2012 Ford Escape is packed with features that enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Ready to take it for a test drive? Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd. today!
Here are 5 features that stand out on this vehicle:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxury and comfort with every drive.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Escape with the touch of a button.
- Power Windows & Locks: Enjoy the convenience of electric windows and door locks.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear and safe in any weather.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
