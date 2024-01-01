Menu
<p>2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner,local car,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=M8pazvwuGMp/SwymqZqbNUTrVQcRGDth</p>

2012 Ford Escape

157,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D76CKB84955

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner,local car,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=M8pazvwuGMp/SwymqZqbNUTrVQcRGDth

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Ford Escape