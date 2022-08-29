$6,495+ tax & licensing
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2012 Ford Escape
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
249,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9296641
- Stock #: b20896
- VIN: 1fmcu9dg9ckb20896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 249,400 KM
Vehicle Description
v6 auto 4WD air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6