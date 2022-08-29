Menu
2012 Ford Escape

249,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

249,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9296641
  Stock #: b20896
  VIN: 1fmcu9dg9ckb20896

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 249,400 KM

Vehicle Description

v6 auto 4WD air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

