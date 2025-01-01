$12,512+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Expedition
Limited
2012 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Kenny U-Pull
139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2
844-536-6987
$12,512
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,047KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU2A52CEF27653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,047 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS-IS
Great Truck
Little needed for safety
8 Passenger
By Appointment Only
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
running_boards
roof_rack
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Third_Row_Seating
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Hands_Free_Phone
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Front_Cooled_Seat
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Rain_Sensing_Wipers
Trailer_Hitch
Woodgrain_Trim
Power_Trunk_Lid
Second_Row_Heated_Seat
Second_Row_Sound_Controls
Rear_Heater
Map_Lights
Air_w_Climate_Control
Windshield_De_icer
Dual_Mirrors
Factory_Privacy_Glass
Microsoft_Sync
