<p>SOLD AS-IS</p><p><br></p><p>Great Truck </p><p><br></p><p>Little needed for safety </p><p><br></p><p>8 Passenger </p><p><br></p><p>By Appointment Only </p>

2012 Ford Expedition

197,047 KM

$12,512

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Expedition

Limited

13177010

2012 Ford Expedition

Limited

Kenny U-Pull

139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2

844-536-6987

$12,512

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,047KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU2A52CEF27653

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,047 KM

SOLD AS-IS


Great Truck


Little needed for safety


8 Passenger


By Appointment Only

Tachometer

MOONROOF

Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
running_boards
roof_rack
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Third_Row_Seating
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Hands_Free_Phone
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Front_Cooled_Seat
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Rain_Sensing_Wipers
Trailer_Hitch
Woodgrain_Trim
Power_Trunk_Lid
Second_Row_Heated_Seat
Second_Row_Sound_Controls
Rear_Heater
Map_Lights
Air_w_Climate_Control
Windshield_De_icer
Dual_Mirrors
Factory_Privacy_Glass
Microsoft_Sync

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Hamilton

139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2

$12,512

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Ford Expedition