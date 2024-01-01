Menu
<div>2012 Ford F150 XLT black with gray interior has clean carfax no accidents great condition very clean well maintained fully certified comes with assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great </div>

2012 Ford F-150

167,123 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1CFXCFC63142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 167,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F150 XLT black with gray interior has clean carfax no accidents great condition very clean well maintained fully certified comes with assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373

905-543-7373
2012 Ford F-150