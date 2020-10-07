Menu
2012 Ford F-150

250,415 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

XLT

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

250,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6040896
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5CFA16584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,415 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!

 

2012 FORD F-150 XLT!!

 

ONLY $12,995.00!!!

 

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive a vehicle safety certification and valid E-TEST.

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

