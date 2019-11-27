Menu
2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  146,829KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4380561
  Stock #: C1224
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety
  Anti-Lock Brakes
  Driver Air Bag
  Fog Lights
  Passenger Air Bag
  Security System
  Side Air Bag
  Traction Control
  Heated Mirrors
  Rear Window Defrost
  Child Seat Anchors
  Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  Power Mirrors
  Power Windows
  Power Steering
  Power Door Locks
Exterior
  Tinted Glass
  Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  Air Conditioning
  Tilt Steering Wheel
  Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  Cruise Control
  Keyless Entry
  Push Button Start
Seating
  Bucket Seats
  Folding Rear Seat
  Heated Seats
  Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  Premium Sound System
  Bluetooth
  AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  Warranty Included

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

