Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 5863890
  2. 5863890
  3. 5863890
  4. 5863890
  5. 5863890
  6. 5863890
  7. 5863890
  8. 5863890
  9. 5863890
  10. 5863890
  11. 5863890
  12. 5863890
  13. 5863890
  14. 5863890
  15. 5863890
  16. 5863890
  17. 5863890
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5863890
  • Stock #: 1353
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F26CL192610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford focus SE, 2.0L 4 cylinder, front wheel drive, bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, gas saver, power windows, power locks. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM( By appointment only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2009 Toyota Matrix S
 199,971 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Malib...
 81,968 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 I ...
 157,503 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory