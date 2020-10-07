2012 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Aux input Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.