2012 Ford Focus

155,894 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8664652
  Stock #: 3833
  VIN: 1FAHP3F29CL263833

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 155,894 KM

Vehicle Description


OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Back to Top

