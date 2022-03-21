2012 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 8 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8664652

8664652 Stock #: 3833

3833 VIN: 1FAHP3F29CL263833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,894 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.