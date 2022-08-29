Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

183,387 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE*HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENG&TRAN*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE*HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENG&TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

183,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9080068
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F24CL170735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Rear Folding seats
Steering wheel controls
Heated seats
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 128,693 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE*H...
 183,387 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 158,241 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory