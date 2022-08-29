$7,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2012 Ford Focus
SE*HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENG&TRAN*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9080068
- VIN: 1FAHP3F24CL170735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Rear Folding seats
Steering wheel controls
Heated seats
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Vehicle Features
