Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford Fusion

102,303 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12926222

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1756748104027
  2. 1756748104530
  3. 1756748105014
  4. 1756748105438
  5. 1756748105873
  6. 1756748106289
  7. 1756748106740
  8. 1756748107181
  9. 1756748107668
  10. 1756748108083
  11. 1756748108520
  12. 1756748108950
  13. 1756748109342
  14. 1756748109837
  15. 1756748110262
  16. 1756748110677
  17. 1756748111133
  18. 1756748111538
  19. 1756748111928
  20. 1756748112327
  21. 1756748112764
  22. 1756748113168
  23. 1756748113652
  24. 1756748114104
  25. 1756748114542
  26. 1756748114987
  27. 1756748115399
  28. 1756748115831
  29. 1756748116298
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,303KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JGXCR308202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 160,490 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX 182,164 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Ford Escape XLT 179,536 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Ford Fusion