$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,303KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JGXCR308202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,303 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Motors
2012 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 160,490 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX 182,164 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT 179,536 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email Precision Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2012 Ford Fusion