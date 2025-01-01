Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

2012 Ford Mustang

119,166 KM

Details Description

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang

Premium

13069606

2012 Ford Mustang

Premium

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,166KM
VIN 1ZVBP8EM9C5268435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,499

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2012 Ford Mustang