Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Zens Auto Sales Price + HST + licensing Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/ AS-IS “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” Backup camera</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Heated seats</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Remote start Auxiliary input Air Conditioning Cruise control Power locks Power window Power steering Power mirrors Remote key-less entry Power windows CD player Premium audio</span></p>

2012 GMC Terrain

300,808 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 *AS-IS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 *AS-IS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1722489217
  2. 1722489226
  3. 1722489231
  4. 1722489240
  5. 1722489245
  6. 1722489250
  7. 1722489255
  8. 1722489261
  9. 1722489266
  10. 1722489271
  11. 1722489276
  12. 1722489281
  13. 1722489289
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
300,808KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2GKALSEK4C6394913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 300,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales Price + HST + licensing Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/ AS-IS “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” Backup camera

Heated seats

Remote start Auxiliary input Air Conditioning Cruise control Power locks Power window Power steering Power mirrors Remote key-less entry Power windows CD player Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS* 158,726 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic Touring *BACKUP & SIDE CAM, HEATED LEATHER SEATS* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda Civic Touring *BACKUP & SIDE CAM, HEATED LEATHER SEATS* 187,561 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX *8 PASSENGER, DVD, BACKUP CAMERA, SLIDE DOOR* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey EX *8 PASSENGER, DVD, BACKUP CAMERA, SLIDE DOOR* 156,270 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain