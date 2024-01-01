$2,995+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE-2 *AS-IS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 300,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales Price + HST + licensing Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/ AS-IS “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” Backup camera
Heated seats
Remote start Auxiliary input Air Conditioning Cruise control Power locks Power window Power steering Power mirrors Remote key-less entry Power windows CD player Premium audio
905-962-2226