2012 Honda Accord

155,791 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

EX

2012 Honda Accord

EX

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6305913
  • Stock #: GG5462057
  • VIN: 1HGCS1B73CA800087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,791 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Accord Ex Coupe, Well Equipped With 2.4L I4, Premium Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Moon Roof, Cloth Seats, Bluetooth, XM Radio, Cd/Mp3 Player, Am/Fm Stereo, Tilt & Telescopic Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Power Door Locks, Ac, Keyless Entry, Stability Control, Traction Control And Much More!

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 401 Parkdalve Ave N, Hamilton On, L8H 5Y4. Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

