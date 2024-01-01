$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,970 KM
Vehicle Description
This reliable and stylish 2012 Honda Civic LX is ready to hit the road! Listed at $7995.00 plus tax and licensing fees! With its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior, this sedan is perfect for commuters and families alike. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that's sure to get you where you need to go. The Civic LX is also equipped with a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving and front-wheel drive for optimal traction.
With a comfortable 209,970 km on the odometer, this Civic LX is well-maintained and ready for many more miles of adventure. Whether you're running errands around town or heading out on a road trip, you can count on this Honda to get you there safely and comfortably. This vehicle boasts a wealth of features that make it both functional and enjoyable to drive.
Here are 5 features that really make this Civic LX stand out:
- Automatic Headlights - Enjoy the convenience of having your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry - Unlock your car with the push of a button for effortless access.
- Heated Mirrors - Stay clear of frost and fog with the added safety of heated side mirrors.
- Side Airbags - This Civic LX offers added safety with side airbags to protect you and your passengers.
- Traction Control - Enjoy peace of mind with this safety feature designed to help you maintain control in slippery conditions.
Ready to take this Honda Civic LX for a spin? Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd today!
Vehicle Features
