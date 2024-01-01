Menu
<p>This reliable and stylish 2012 Honda Civic LX is ready to hit the road! Listed at $7995.00 plus tax and licensing fees! With its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior, this sedan is perfect for commuters and families alike. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine thats sure to get you where you need to go. The Civic LX is also equipped with a smooth automatic transmission for effortless driving and front-wheel drive for optimal traction.</p><p>With a comfortable 209,970 km on the odometer, this Civic LX is well-maintained and ready for many more miles of adventure. Whether youre running errands around town or heading out on a road trip, you can count on this Honda to get you there safely and comfortably. This vehicle boasts a wealth of features that make it both functional and enjoyable to drive.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that really make this Civic LX stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Automatic Headlights</strong> - Enjoy the convenience of having your headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong> - Unlock your car with the push of a button for effortless access.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> - Stay clear of frost and fog with the added safety of heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags</strong> - This Civic LX offers added safety with side airbags to protect you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Traction Control</strong> - Enjoy peace of mind with this safety feature designed to help you maintain control in slippery conditions.</li></ul><p>Ready to take this Honda Civic LX for a spin? Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd today!</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Honda Civic