2012 Honda Civic

236,391 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

12946535

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,391KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F41CH101401

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,391 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Honda Civic