Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic Cpe 2dr Auto EX,excellent conditions,gas saver,perfect winter beater,extra set of tires with original alloys,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 0r 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Aot%2B59GOyFIHHm3rgfsGkt5%2BRdpX3std
Vehicle Features
