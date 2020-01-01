Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

164,480 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 6306087
  2. 6306087
  3. 6306087
  4. 6306087
  5. 6306087
  6. 6306087
  7. 6306087
  8. 6306087
  9. 6306087
  10. 6306087
  11. 6306087
  12. 6306087
  13. 6306087
  14. 6306087
  15. 6306087
  16. 6306087
  17. 6306087
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

164,480KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306087
  • Stock #: 1522
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F54CH001320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic LX, 1.8L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, sunroof, auxiliary input. Vehicle comes certified, HST and licensing extra. Please contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM Friday 10AM to 5PM Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11-3pm (appointments only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2010 Toyota RAV4 Sno...
 188,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 161,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey T...
 162,000 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory