2012 Honda Civic

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers

