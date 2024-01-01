Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

Details Description Features

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H4XCB505486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Certified/One Owner/No Accident 2012 Honda Odyssey EX W/ RES well Equipped With 3.5L 6CYL Automatic Transmission, Back-Up Camera, Rear Entertainment System (DVD), Bluetooth, Dual Power Sliding Doors, 8 Passenger, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, OnStar, Rear Air Conditioning, Power Driver Seat, ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Roof Luggage Rack, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags,  Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-975-9705

