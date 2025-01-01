Menu
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | 2012 Honda Odyssey EX | 8 Passenger | Power Sliding Doors | Rear A/C</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>Spacious, reliable, and family-ready — this <span class=s2><strong>Certified 2012 Honda Odyssey EX</strong></span> is the perfect minivan for all your daily driving and road trips.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong></span> – Smooth & Efficient</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>8 Passenger Seating</strong></span> – Perfect for Families or Carpooling</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Power Sliding Doors</strong></span> – Easy Entry for All</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Rear Air Conditioning Controls</strong><span class=s1> – Comfort for All Rows</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong></span> – Easy Parking and Maneuvering</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></span> – Comfort in Cold Weather</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cloth Interior</strong></span> – Clean & Comfortable</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong></span> – Custom Temperature Settings</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Bluetooth & AUX Input</strong></span> – Hands-Free Calls & Music</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System</strong></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cruise Control</strong></span> – Great for Long Drives</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Power Driver Seat + Adjustable Steering Wheel</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</strong><span class=s1> – Full Convenience Package</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong></span> – Stylish and Durable</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Well Maintained – Runs and Drives Excellent</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p3>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p3>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p3>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p3>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p3>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2012 Honda Odyssey

228,062 KM

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey

EX

12838438

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,062KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H42CB502114

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 228,062 KM

✅ Certified | 2012 Honda Odyssey EX | 8 Passenger | Power Sliding Doors | Rear A/C

 

Spacious, reliable, and family-ready — this Certified 2012 Honda Odyssey EX is the perfect minivan for all your daily driving and road trips.

 

🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Efficient

🔹 8 Passenger Seating – Perfect for Families or Carpooling

🔹 Power Sliding Doors – Easy Entry for All

🔹 Rear Air Conditioning Controls – Comfort for All Rows

🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Maneuvering

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Cold Weather

🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean & Comfortable

🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Custom Temperature Settings

🔹 Bluetooth & AUX Input – Hands-Free Calls & Music

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System

🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Long Drives

🔹 Power Driver Seat + Adjustable Steering Wheel

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package

🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable

🔹 Well Maintained – Runs and Drives Excellent

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Full History

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
$9,499

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 Honda Odyssey