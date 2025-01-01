$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 228,062 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2012 Honda Odyssey EX | 8 Passenger | Power Sliding Doors | Rear A/C
Spacious, reliable, and family-ready — this Certified 2012 Honda Odyssey EX is the perfect minivan for all your daily driving and road trips.
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Efficient
🔹 8 Passenger Seating – Perfect for Families or Carpooling
🔹 Power Sliding Doors – Easy Entry for All
🔹 Rear Air Conditioning Controls – Comfort for All Rows
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Maneuvering
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Cold Weather
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean & Comfortable
🔹 Tri-Zone Climate Control – Custom Temperature Settings
🔹 Bluetooth & AUX Input – Hands-Free Calls & Music
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Long Drives
🔹 Power Driver Seat + Adjustable Steering Wheel
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable
🔹 Well Maintained – Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705